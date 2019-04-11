DDFP: Jack Del Rio & Russell Wilson's future

In this episode of the DDFP, Dave Dameshek is first joined in Studio 66 by Handsome Hank, who just returned from China! The duo gets into Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson and where he will potentially be playing football in 2019 if things fall through in Seattle (9:56). Next, former NFL head coach Jack Del Rio joins the show to kibitz about the quarterbacks in this draft and what the Raiders plan is at QB if it's not Derek Carr (22:53). Then, Shek, Handsome and Eddie Spaghetti chat about how this is the last DDFP episode before the start of the new season of Game Of Thrones (50:14). Finally, the show is rounded out by the first-ever edition of The ThiccCast between Eddie Spaghetti and Handsome Hank (54:41).

