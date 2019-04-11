Giants, picking No. 6 overall, hosting Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray is in New York -- for a visit.

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner and the prospect prognosticated by many to go No. 1 overall to the Arizona Cardinals, took a visit to the New York Giants facility on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Murray, who quarterbacked Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff semifinals this past season, also posted a photo of the Giants' facility on his Instagram story.

When or if the Giants will draft the heir apparent to Eli Manning has been a hot topic for quite some time.

Murray's presence with the Giants will not only stoke that conversation, but it's safe to say were the Giants to have a shot at Murray on April 25 -- the first round of the NFL draft -- a trade would likely be in the works. New York holds the No. 6 overall pick in the first round.

With his skillset seemingly a phenomenal fit for first-year coach Kliff Kingsbury's offense in Arizona, Murray's stock has climbed.

Now it would appear, the Giants are doing their due diligence and at the very least stirring talks of trade.