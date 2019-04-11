Jets, Dolphins to host free-agent RB Ty Montgomery

Free agent running back Ty Montgomery is taking meetings with two AFC East teams this week.

The 26-year-old is visiting with the New York Jets on Thursday and the Miami Dolphins on Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the meetings.

Montgomery played in six games with the Baltimore Ravens last season after being traded from the Green Bay Packers. The back earned just 15 carries for 83 yards and 10 receptions for 64 yards with the Ravens.

A former receiver turned running back, Montgomery saw his playing time dwindle down the stretch in Green Bay before he was ultimately shipped out of town. During his run with the Packers, Montgomery compiled 177 rushes for 849 yards and seven touchdowns while catching 97 passes for 827 yards and three TDs.

The Jets already employ Eli McGuire and Trenton Cannon behind star dual-threat Le'Veon Bell, but have remained in the market for potential backups. Gang Green is also reportedly meeting with Spencer Ware.

The Dolphins could be shopping for veteran depth with a backfield currently comprised of Kenyan Drake, Kalen Ballage and Kenneth Farrow.