Earl Thomas hopes to one day retire as a Seahawk

Earl Thomas moved on to Baltimore, but at least part of his heart stayed in Seattle.

The All-Pro safety might have flipped the bird to the Seahawks' sideline in his last on-field act in Seattle, but Thomas says he's no longer bitter about how it ended.

Thomas toldon Wednesday he hopes to sign a ceremonial contract in Seattle after he walks away from the NFL and retire a Seahawk.

"I envision myself retiring as a Seahawk," Thomas told Eisen. "I would never burn a bridge there. You know, I still love my teammates. I definitely see myself signing maybe a one-day deal, and hopefully, they'll hang my jersey in the rafters."

Thomas earned three All-Pro bids and six Pro Bowls during his nine seasons in Seattle. The vital cog in the famed "Legion of Boom," Thomas locked down the middle of the field during the Seahawks run to Super Bowl XLVIII.

The 29-year-old signed a four-year deal worth $55 million in Baltimore last month.

His relationship with the Seattle brass soured down the stretch as the team wouldn't meet his contract desires. Despite how it ended, Thomas told Eisen he knows it's just part of the business.

"My feelings towards the organization at the time, I was very heated, very frustrated," he told Eisen about the gesture he made towards Pete Carroll in his final game in Seattle. "But when you look at the blessing that the Ravens organization has believed in me and gave me this mega-deal, I put all the stuff behind me and start to focus immediately on my new teammates and the Ravens organization. But obviously, everything that we've been through (in Seattle), everything I gave to that team, I felt kind of disrespected. But I know it's a business, I know they've got other guys they need to pay like Russ [Russell Wilson], Frank Clark, Bobby [Wagner], and they're very deserving as well."