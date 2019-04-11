Visits tracker: DL Nick Bosa meeting with 49ers

Nick Bosa is visiting the Bay Area. He might want to check out some houses while in the neighborhood, just in case.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Ohio State pass rusher is visiting the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, per a source informed of the situation.

Bosa is widely expected to be one of the first players to hear his name called on April 25. If the Arizona Cardinals do as predicted and select quarterback Kyler Murray No. 1 overall, Bosa would be there for the 49ers to land.

Ranked by NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah as the top prospect in the entire draft, Bosa is quick off the edge and can convert that speed into hella power. He also employs better hands than his brother Joey did coming out of college.

The 49ers have used three of their past four first-round picks on defensive lineman -- Arik Armstead, DeForest Buckner and Solomon Thomas -- but as coach Kyle Shanahan noted recently, "You can never have too (many) D-linemen."

If Bosa doesn't go with the top pick, it seems all but destined at this point he'd be taken No. 2, assuming his visit to The Bay goes well.

Other pre-draft visits we're monitoring this week:

1. Oklahoma offensive tackle Cody Ford is visiting the Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

2. The Jacksonville Jaguars are hosting Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams for a visit, Pelissero reported.