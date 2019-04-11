Christian McCaffrey doesn't see need to cut workload

Christian McCaffrey made normal "workhorse running backs" look lazy in 2018.

The Carolina Panthers' dual-threat back played 91.3 percent of the team's offensive snaps last season. His 924 snaps were by far the most by an RB, outdistancing Ezekiel Elliott's 847 (83 percent of Cowboys snaps), per Next Gen Stats.

Despite McCaffrey's overwhelming success last season -- 1,098 rushing yards and seven TDs on 219 attempts, and 867 receiving yards and six TDs on 107 receptions -- lessening his workload has been a stated goal of the Panthers this offseason.

The 22-year-old, however, doesn't see the need for the Panthers to curtail his playing time or touches.

"I played in every game last year, felt great," McCaffrey told ESPN. "I can do it again. I feel I can do it over the next many years. ... I would definitely like the ball as much as possible. ... That's why I train."

The Panthers signed C.J. Anderson last season to pair with McCaffrey, then never used him and eventually granted the veteran his release.

Offseason plans to lessen McCaffrey's workload are easy to discuss. Under the fire of meaningful games, it would take a concerted, disciplined effort for the Panthers coaching staff to take such a dynamic, game-changing dual-threat back like CMC off the field.

Currently, Cameron Artis-Payne, Elijah Hood and Reggie Bonnafon are the other backs on the roster. None would provide McCaffrey more than a brief breather. The Panthers could add a mid-round pick to pair with their dynamic runner. Wouldn't CMC reuniting with former Stanford teammate Bryce Love make for a great story and tandem?