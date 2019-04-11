Mark Murphy: Packers article is 'a lot of half-truths'

Almost a week later, Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy joined the chorus bashing a Bleacher Report story about the recent history between Mike McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers.

In an interview with Scott Emerich of WXOW on Wednesday, Murphy denied a quote attributed to him in the story published last week claiming he told Rodgers "don't be a problem" during a phone conversation regarding the hiring of new coach Matt LaFleur.

"It's all in the past. It's a lot of half-truths and a lot of stuff just made up," Murphy told Emerich. "The conversation that allegedly took place between Aaron and I was completely false. We had a great conversation. It was very positive. We talked about Matt LaFleur and I said 'Aaron, I think this change is going to be great for you and the organization,' and he was very positive."

Rodgers had previously denied that specific part of the report.

Murphy noted that the recent discussions about Rodgers' play, leadership style, and willingness to be coached should motivate the former MVP signal-caller in 2019.

"I think this is going to be great motivation for him and the team. You hate to have your dirty laundry aired but I do think it's going to be a positive," he said.

It would surprise no one if Rodgers used some aspects of the article to motivate him during the summer to inform his decision making and instill a willingness to change under the new regime. In the end, however, health has always been the determining factor in the type of season Rodgers puts on the field.

While praising the Packers' accomplished during the McCarthy-Rodgers era, Murphy noted that after 13 years a change was needed in Green Bay.

"Yeah. If things were as bad as that article implied, we never would've won a Super Bowl. We never would've gone to eight straight playoffs. It was certainly exaggerated. But I just felt like we did need a change and I think last year, with (former GM) Ted (Thompson) stepping down into more of a senior advisory role, then this year, just felt like we needed a change. As Aaron said, I have nothing but great respect for Mike and what he's accomplished for us."

Now Murphy and the Packers hope a healthy and motivated Rodgers will accomplish even more in his remaining years in Green Bay under LaFluer.