Steve Young among winners of NFL's Legends Impact Grant

Steve Young, Alan Page and Bruce Harper were selected as the inaugural winners of the Legends Impact Grant, which recognizes the outstanding and ongoing philanthropic efforts of NFL legends, the NFL Foundation announced.

The award is a new component to the NFL Foundation's Player Foundation Grant initiative, which supports the commitment of NFL legends to making their communities healthy, happy and safe through their non-profit foundations.

"Philanthropy plays such a large role in NFL players' lives," NFL executive director of the NFL Foundation and senior director of philanthropy Alexia Gallagher said. "We are proud to support these incredible NFL Legends who go above and beyond to make a difference in the lives of those who need it most."

Young, the Hall of Fame quarterback from the San Francisco 49ers, was awarded $30,000 for his Forever Young Foundation, which provides therapeutic, academic, and athletic opportunities to thousands of seriously ill, underprivileged, and at-risk youth.

Page, a Hall of Fame defensive tackle for the Vikings and Minnesota's first African-American Supreme Court Justice, was awarded $50,000 for the Page Education Foundation. For 30 years, he has been granting financial assistance to students of color in higher education and fostering positive attitudes toward literacy and learning among younger school-age children of color through community service.

Harper, a Jets running back and kick returner from 1977-84, was awarded $40,000 for Heroes & Cool Kids. Since 1998, Harper's non-profit has linked former athletes and accomplished individuals with high school kids, who in turn have mentored middle school students throughout New Jersey and New York.

The three winners were selected by the following panel from the NFL Legends Community: Warrick Dunn, Chad Pennington Will Shields, Troy Vincent and Leonard Wheeler.

In 2018, the NFL Foundation awarded $830,000 in grants to support 68 non-profit foundations led by current players and NFL legends. For more information on the NFL Foundation, visit nflfoundation.org or follow @NFLFoundation on Twitter.