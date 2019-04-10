Giants finalizing $41M extension with Sterling Shepard

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard was set to enter the final year of his contract, which paid a base salary of $1.2 million.

The New York Giants are set to ensure Shepard is around for a few more years with a larger paycheck.

The Giants are in the process of finalizing a four-year, $41 million extension with Shepard, NFL Network's Mike Garofolo reported, via a source informed of the situation. The deal would make Shepard the team's highest-paid wide receiver, Garafolo adds.

Securing Shepard more than makes sense when considering the blockbuster trade involving wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns.

While the Giants signed wide receiver Golden Tate in free agency, Shepard provides a sense of stability given he's played the past three seasons with the Giants and the upcoming season is Shepard's second year in head coach Pat Shurmur's scheme.

Like Tate, the 5-foot-10, 203-pound Shepard does most of his damage out of the slot.

The Giants, however, clearly view Shepard as more than a slot receiver given the extension and the absence of Beckham on the outside could signal a bigger role in the passing game for Shepard.

On his career, Shepard has 190 catches for 2,286 yards and 14 touchdowns, averaging 12 yards per reception.