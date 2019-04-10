Redskins not pursuing trade for Cardinals' Josh Rosen

As the NFL Draft draws closer, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen's name will be linked to speculative trade reports and teams.

The Washington Redskins, though, shouldn't be included in the group.

"They have done a little bit of homework here, at least tried to figure out what the Cardinals' price would be," NFL Network's Mike Garafolo said on the Around the NFL podcast. "But they're not actively chasing him and I don't know that they have a hard offer on the table because I know for a fact that they're still going through the motions with the guys in the draft apparently.

"And they have made no firm decision about, 'Are we going to draft a guy or are we going to go the Josh Rosen route or try to trade for someone?' I just don't sense it. ... I don't really believe that it's a sizzling market for Josh Rosen."

The Redskins have done their due diligence on some of this year's top quarterback prospects, including Dwayne Haskins, Drew Lock, Daniel Jones, Clayton Thorson and Jarrett Stidham.

And it makes sense the Redskins would do a deep evaluation at the quarterback position when considering Alex Smith continues to recover from a gruesome leg injury.

Washington addressed the position by trading for Case Keenum from the Denver Broncos, and Keenum is expected to battle Colt McCoy for the starting job in Smith's absence.