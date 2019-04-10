Lifelong fight has taught D'Cota Dixon true meaning of winning

DâCOTA DIXON SQUINTED AND GRIMACED, all the while hoping that looking harder might make it easier to find what he so badly wanted to see. As his sister, Lovie Fance, drove her sedan through the Coconut Grove section of Miami, he watched a smattering of lost souls searching for a safe spot to sleep within an intimate neighborhood he once called home. While surveying every street corner and back alley, Dixon kept his spirits high. His mother, Sheila, was out there somewhere among the homeless. If he stuck with this search long enough, he just might locate her.
When Dixon started this trek, his sister warned him it wasnât going to be easy. They had talked the night before, on the first Christmas Eve theyâd spent together since DâCota was a toddler, and Lovie reminded him about all the demons their mother had been fighting.
âSometimes we find her,â Lovie said to DâCota during that conversation. âAnd sometimes we donât.â DâCota nodded somberly, aware he had nothing to lose at this point, especially because the trip already had been so fulfilling.
As soon as the Wisconsin Badgers had arrived in Miami for the 2017 Orange Bowl, DâCota, a starting safety, had raced over to see Lovie and his other half-sister, Royal Donaldson, immediately after eating dinner with the team. After rarely visiting for more than a decade, DâCota hugged the two women tightly and laughed about the good fortune of Wisconsin playing a game against Miami in his hometown. A few minutes later, DâCota plotted the next step in this reunion. He wanted to see his mom, and he wanted to do it as quickly as possible.
Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst understood. When Dixon approached Chryst after practice on Christmas and asked to skip a planned team activity to find Dixonâs mother, Chryst had a brief response for his star defender: âWhat are you waiting for?â he said. But now, after a few hours of driving around, the reality of this part of the journey was hitting Dixon. Finding his mother, a woman he hadnât even seen a picture of in 14 years, might just be comparable to spotting an ant with a drone soaring high above the streets.
But then something strange happened. The car drove past a vacant home where a slender black woman wearing a tie-dyed shirt sat on a blanket in the driveway. Dixon snapped to attention and peered over his right shoulder as Fance kept moving down the street.
âStop the car,â Dixon said to his sister, all the while eyeing the woman from a distance. âWe need to go back.â
* * * * *
ITâS BEEN ROUGHLY 16 MONTHS since Dixon went looking for his mother on that Christmas Day, and plenty has changed in his life. Instead of being an inspirational leader for the Badgers, heâs now just another talented prospect hoping to hear his name called in this yearâs NFL draft. Many draft analysts project the 24-year-old safety, who earned first-team All-Big Ten honors and won the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award last year, will end up being a mid- to late-round selection. Itâs even plausible he goes undrafted.
This is what happens when your greatest attribute isnât a physical tool. Dixon isnât the biggest guy at his position (he measured 5-foot-10 and 201 pounds at Wisconsinâs pro day last month), and heâs not incredibly fast (he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.67 seconds). However, the discussion changes quickly when considering his intangibles. You start talking about traits like heart, smarts and toughness, and Dixonâs draft stock would shoot through the roof.
If heâs going to make it in the NFL, itâs going to depend largely on the same mindset that has helped him survive thus far. âThis has been a journey,â Dixon said during an interview in late March. âIt can be hard when you donât know what the next step in your life is going to be like. But I know Iâll have an opportunity, and Iâm trying to maximize what God has for me. Itâs been fun and nerve-racking, and I definitely get anxious worrying about things I canât control. Thatâs when I remind myself of why Iâm here.â
The best thing about Dixon is his maturity. He knows exactly why heâs in this position and heâs self-aware enough to understand his value. When most players talk about a career, he talks about a journey. When people grimace at the fact he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.81 seconds at the combine, he reminds himself that a tough day is when you wake up in your motherâs house and go to sleep the same night in the foster home of a stranger.
The way Dixon sees it, nobody can question his passion for football because it helped him escape so much despair and tragedy. âDâCota is a very positive, high-energy guy,â said Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. âHe only knows one speed and heâs going to be that way in practice, in the walk-through and in the games. Some guys who have that quality canât always be productive. But he can bring the energy and be consistent. Iâve only been around one or two players in my career who were like that, who could play with so much emotion.â
Those players Leonhard referred to were Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis and four-time Pro Bowl safety Lawyer Milloy. That doesnât mean Leonhard thinks Dixon will have the kind of careers those players enjoyed. Itâs just thereâs something inspirational about Dixon. As his stepmother, Beth Caston, likes to say, âDâCota believes heâs here for a purpose.â
Dixon projects as the kind of player whoâs likely to start his NFL career as a backup and make his name on special teams. He possesses an undeniable intensity when he plays, as heâs not afraid to throw his body all over the field. He isnât that elite-level athlete teams crave on the back end of defenses, but Leonhard also has counseled him on how best to find a roster spot, saying, âYou hear about players having limitations in the league, but there are plenty of guys who play a long time because they know how to provide value.â In many ways, Dixon is similar to Leonhard, an undersized safety who played for six teams over 10 years in the NFL after going undrafted out of Wisconsin in 2005.
DâCotaâs older half-brother, Daryl Dixon, spent some time talking to DâCota after DâCotaâs final home game at Wisconsin, a 37-15 loss to Minnesota on Nov. 24. The day before, Daryl had asked DâCota about the next steps in his life. DâCota already had earned his degree in rehabilitation psychology and was in the process of pursuing a masterâs degree in counseling psychology. The point Daryl wanted to stress was his brother had created some nice options for himself if he wanted to give up the sport.
When DâCota said he wanted to go forward in football, Daryl started thinking about how he could help. Since Daryl had been a standout defensive back at Florida -- one who played for the Indianapolis Colts from 2004 to '05 -- he knew where his brother should look in terms of finding an agent, as well as a trainer to assist in the pre-draft process. However, what stood out about DâCota during that weekend wasnât that conversation. It was the way he handled his final home game.
A sprained ankle that kept DâCota out of that contest didnât ruin his spirit. He limped out in front of the home fans, cherished the hugs he received from his family and smiled throughout the entire process. As Daryl knew well, it wasnât that long ago he wouldâve seen a different reaction from his brother, one far darker and uglier than the people in Madison had ever known.
âYou could see his maturity,â said Daryl, who now coaches cornerbacks at Army. âHe didnât get to play, but he was able to walk out of the locker room and enjoy being with his family. He didnât feel like he was letting anybody down or that heâd been done wrong. He was able to see his family and know he was loved.â
* * * * *
DIXON JUMPED OUT OF THE CAR before Lovie could even slam on her brakes. He raced toward the woman heâd seen in that driveway. He sensed it was his mother sitting in front of the vacant home when his sister initially drove past the building. Now, as he edged closer to her, he was even more confident in his instincts, as tears welled in his eyes. She caught his gaze, as well, and her uncertainty quickly shifted into elation.
The last time Dixon had seen his mother in front of a house with a car parked behind him, the circumstances were far more painful. He was 6 years old at the time, a kid who had grown up in Miami with Sheila and four other siblings. Sheila struggled with manic depression so much that she ultimately suffered a mental breakdown, according to Lovie, who is 13 years older than DâCota and helped raise her siblings as their motherâs health declined. As a result, DâCota grew up in a home where heâd hear gunshots in the streets, see rats crawling around on the kitchen floor and view ketchup packets as suitable options for dinner when times were at their lowest.
The local authorities eventually interceded in that living situation after a neighbor called to log a complaint about Sheila leaving the kids alone. One morning, Sheila walked out of their house with DâCota and his older brother, Dexter, intent on going to a local store to find them new shoes. Instead, they found a sheriffâs deputy and a representative from the Florida Department of Children and Families waiting for them, with orders to take the boys from their mother. By the end of the day, DâCota and Dexter were sharing a bedroom in a group home on the other side of the town.
They didnât pack any clothes. They didnât grab any toys. They barely even managed to say goodbye to their mother (local authorities also took Royal, Sheilaâs youngest daughter and D'Cota's half-sister, shortly after that day, while Lovie, Royal's 19-year-old sister, was legally an adult and their brother, also named Daryl, was serving a 10-year prison sentence). âThey just told us we were moving,â DâCota said. âI would see my mom from time to time after that, but we wound up in foster care.â
Everything changed in DâCotaâs world on that day. His life wasnât easy before that point, but he believed his mother -- who owned her own home, worked at a local post office and even had a real estate agentâs license -- cared about him. âI had a loving mom,â he said. âShe loved me well and she taught me well. She always talked about not being a lover of money and the importance of being connected to yourself. As a kid, you donât know the difference between good and bad. You just follow your parents.â
DâCota spent the next two years in foster homes while his paternal father, Daryl, and Caston, his fatherâs girlfriend, fought to gain custody of him and his brother. Even after he moved to New Smyrna Beach, Florida, Dixonâs life continued to be marred by unexpected challenges. Daryl Sr., who worked as a computer engineer, loved his sons as much as Sheila did. The only problem was, he battled a severe drug addiction, which sometimes led to him disappearing from their home, as well.
As much as Daryl bonded with DâCota through sports -- the father made his boys learn all the patterns in the route tree and showed them constant videos of Walter Payton and Barry Sanders -- he also knew his addiction might cost him his children. So Caston eventually became legal guardian to DâCota and Dexter. She spent many afternoons holding up tackling dummies, sitting in bleachers at football practice and trying to help DâCota stabilize his academics after enduring so much instability in his home life.
Caston also sensed something in DâCota that was both understandable and concerning. âDâCota was more relaxed when he came to live with us, but he had a lot of anger in him,â Caston said. That rage only intensified when DâCota was a freshman at New Smyrna Beach High School. He was heading to his third-period class in October of that year when he saw Caston sitting in a counselorâs office with one of DâCotaâs cousins. He suspected something was wrong because Caston was crying. When DâCota walked in, his stepmother broke the news: Daryl Dixon Sr. had died of a heart attack that morning at age 50.
Caston described that moment as âthe hardest thing Iâve ever had to do.â The tragedy predictably devastated DâCota, who found himself wondering why his life had to be filled with so much heartache. âI was angry,â DâCota said. âWhen my dad died, I just started thinking about why everything good in my life had to go wrong. The people I loved in my life kept getting taken away. As a kid, youâre dealing with all this stuff and you just keep asking yourself, why? You have all these questions and you canât get answers.â
Football eventually became DâCotaâs most reliable outlet. He cherished the game ever since his father introduced him to it -- âHe started as a freshman, which tells you what kind of drive and work ethic he had,â said Dwayne âSnapâ Wood, who coached DâCota in Pee Wee and high school football -- but DâCota also held onto it with a desperation that couldnât be ignored. For every outstanding play he made, there was a moment when heâd do something that would stun his teammates, largely because his frustration at things not going his way was so dramatic. A loss would lead to a helmet flying into a locker; a blown play would result in him jumping in somebodyâs face.
That fury never emerged away from the field, but one of DâCotaâs close friends, a fellow defensive back named Jonathan Reisz, said, âIt went past the normal stuff. It was the kind of thing where heâd do something, and youâd think maybe he should sit down and take a breath.â
DâCota tried to control his temper as he turned into a Division I prospect. He spent the summer before his senior year living with his brother, Daryl, who was an assistant coach with Ball State at the time. Daryl immediately saw the rage everybody else had told him about and advised his brother to mellow his mood swings. Every time something didnât go his way, DâCota was always looking to blame somebody else for the result. When he wasnât doing that, he would shut down emotionally altogether.
Reisz also played a key role in helping to calm DâCotaâs anger. Prior to their senior year, they took a walk along the beach and talked about their plans after high school. DâCota kept thinking about his rapidly increasing collection of scholarship offers, while Reisz was pondering something shocking: a decision to quit football to focus on his religious faith. When DâCota asked Reisz -- who also had grown up in a broken home -- why he would do such a thing, Reisz simply said football had become too big in his life, that the escape he needed from his own struggles was a deeper spiritual base.
âIâd gotten to a point in my life where there were only two paths I could take,â Reisz said. âAnd football had become my idol. It was everything I wanted, and I realized Jesus Christ was my savior. I felt a calling to that.â
DâCota couldnât help asking more questions after hearing that. He pressed for more information on how Reisz came to such a life-altering choice. âHe opened my eyes when he quit football,â DâCota said. âI asked him why he did it and he just said God was calling him someplace else. I thought that was pretty deep because I was playing football to get a scholarship. He spoke the Gospel to me that day.â
* * * * *
SHEILA AND HER SON TALKED for hours. DâCota stretched his muscular, compact frame across the blanket, then leaned back on his left elbow and smiled at the sight of his mother. Sheila beamed while listening to him tell stories of how his life had unfolded. DâCota hadnât seen his mother since he was 9, and now, at 23, he wasnât bitter or judgmental. He simply wanted to know if his mother remembered him.
That maturity didnât come easily. His revelation started with that walk on the beach with Reisz during their senior year in high school, but the transformation had been happening long before that. DâCota just couldnât see it as clearly. He was looking for something to believe in when he already had so much to appreciate.
All the three-hour drives Caston and his father made from New Smyrna Beach to Miami to fight through family court to win custody of DâCota and Dexter. The devotion Caston showed him when his father was grappling with his own demons, and the patience âSnapâ Wood displayed when the kidâs temper erupted in ways most coaches wouldnât tolerate. There was even the phone call his brother, Daryl, made to DâCota during his senior year, when he warned his younger sibling that his prickly attitude might cost him some of the 17 scholarships offered by various Division I programs.
DâCota ultimately chose Wisconsin -- âIt just felt right for him from the start,â Caston said -- and Badger fans learned about an entirely different version of him. When a shoulder injury and a sports hernia limited DâCota to just three games in his freshman season, he didnât pout or complain about bad luck. He simply prayed more, read the same tattered Bible Reisz had given him during that walk on the beach and thanked God for the blessings in his life. That same religious faith helped DâCota deal with even scarier medical news at the end of his redshirt sophomore year.
He was preparing to take over a starting safety spot during spring practices when he woke up one morning with immense pain in his lower body. âThere was so much pain that I physically couldnât move my legs,â he said. âSo, I went to the hospital and the next thing I know, Iâm in critical condition. They didnât know what it was -- and they still donât -- but I was hospitalized for seven days. They eventually tried some different medications that got my white blood cells under control, but I didnât practice that summer. I came into training camp 10 to 12 pounds lighter than normal.â
Dixon wound up earning third-team All-Big Ten honors and a spot on the academic all-conference team during that 2016 season. He also made a huge impression on Leonhard, who was in his first year on the Wisconsin staff. After Dixon intercepted a pass in a huge win over LSU in Lambeau Field, he was so disappointed in missing a couple of tackles that he wanted to immediately correct the error. So when Chryst showed up to his office the next morning around 7, the coach glanced out his window and saw his young safety banging into a tackling dummy on the practice field below, intent on honing his technique for corralling ball carriers.
That type of commitment turned DâCota into an inspirational leader. Leonhard often talked to his star defensive back about the importance of moderation -- âHe was giving so much energy to helping everyone else that he was wearing himself out,â the coach said -- but the impact was undeniable. Dixon made the all-conference team in his junior and senior seasons, along with winning several awards for leadership and volunteer work, including the Wilma Rudolph Student-Athlete Achievement Award (2017) and his impressive haul this past year (along with the Witten award, Dixon was a recipient of the National Football Foundation National Scholar Athlete and earned a spot on the American Football Coaches Association Good Works Team).
When Dixon won the Witten award, he proudly displayed the trophy to his brother, Dexter, and recalled how far theyâd come. âHe told me we had gotten that award together,â Dexter said. Added DâCota: âWhen I think back on college, I feel like God had been preparing me for a lot of things. He was giving me opportunities to grow. I made some mistakes, but I can look back now and see that he was trying to get my attention. Whatâs the saying? If you want to make God laugh, tell him you have a plan? Thatâs why I am who I am today. I donât know what the future holds, but I feel like heâs prepared me for it.â
The people around DâCota can see that as well. After his graduation ceremony ended at Wisconsin in May 2018, he took his family to a local restaurant that was predictably overcrowded for such a hectic day. As Dixon waited patiently, a gentleman worked his way across the room and thanked him for speaking at his daughterâs high school. The man said Dixonâs speech had a huge impact on everyone in the room.
A few minutes later, one of the restaurant employees came by to shake Dixonâs hand, as well. That man had been catering an event for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and had been moved by Dixonâs words. âI sat back and watched that and just thought, âWow, heâs an adult now,â â Caston said. âThese guys were coming up to him, and they werenât talking about him as a football player. Thatâs what DâCota wants. He doesnât want to be known as some guy with a hard-luck story. Thatâs why it was so big when he won the Jason Witten award. I always thought DâCota would be fine in life, but that cemented it. It told me that a lot of people saw the same things in him that I did.â
Caston was just as proud of DâCota for tracking down Sheila. The entire reunion had started with DâCota chatting with his sister, Royal, on FaceTime after the Badgers had secured a spot in the Orange Bowl. DâCota knew he wanted to see as many people as possible, and he felt confident about handling all the emotions that would come with such a visit. All the work heâd done in building his religious faith -- and studying psychology -- had made him see that so much of the trauma in his life was outside of his control. This trip was the next step in the process of him letting go.
DâCota stayed with his birth mother well into that Christmas night. They shared a meal together, posed for a picture he posted on his Instagram account and agreed to not let so much time pass before their next meeting. When DâCota finally decided he had to head back to the team hotel, at nearly 1 a.m., he told Sheila he just needed âa couple yearsâ to make things better. His mother left him with a simple message: âCome back and see me again.â
âIt was like I was 6 years old all over again,â he said. âJust to be able to call her mom and have her hear me. It was like we hadnât missed a beat.â
DâCota acknowledged there isnât a day that goes by when he doesnât think about that moment. Heâs earned plenty of awards, played in an assortment of big games and gone farther than most kids facing similar challenges usually do. However, as Caston said, DâCota long ago stopped thinking of himself as a victim. He knows heâs capable of bigger things, and a shot at an NFL career is merely the next chapter for him.
So, while there will be hundreds of draft parties around the country in a few weeks, DâCota has yet to determine how heâll spend the three days. What he does know is, it really doesnât matter how the draft goes for him, whether his name is called or he has to compete for a roster spot as an undrafted free agent. DâCota Dixon has been fighting his entire life. Itâs just that now, he truly understands what winning is supposed to feel like -- and how strong heâs ultimately become.
âThis is all a blessing,â he said. âI donât know what is coming, but I can see that itâs not the end of something, itâs the beginning. I know that now, and I want to have an impact. Thatâs what this thing called life is all about. Itâs all just one big adventure.â