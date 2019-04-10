Visits Tracker: Redskins hosting Duke's Daniel Jones

The Washington Redskins continue to kick the tires on potential rookie quarterbacks.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Duke QB Daniel Jones will visit the Redskins tonight and tomorrow per a source informed of the situation.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero adds that Northwestern QB Clayton Thorson is also visiting Washington today.

Washington also met with Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins this week, Rapoport previously reported.

The Redskins have already hosted quarterbacks Drew Lock and Jarrett Stidham, among others.

Washington seems poised to add a rookie signal-caller to pair with the Colt McCoy-Case Keenum tandem. Whether that selection comes at No. 15 overall or later in the process could depend on how visits go ahead of the April 25 draft kickoff.

Other draft visits we're monitoring Wednesday:

1. TCU defensive end L.J. Collier spent Tuesday and Wednesday with the Detroit Lions before heading to Philadelphia and Seattle, per Rapoport.

2. Arkansas Pine-Bluff punter Jamie Gillan worked out Friday for the Browns, who scheduled him for dinner and a visit today, Pelissero reports.

3. The Bills are meeting with potential first-round picks in receiver A.J. Brown today and pass-rusher Josh Allen tomorrow, Rapoport noted.