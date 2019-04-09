Kicker Stephen Gostkowski re-signs with Patriots

Kicker Stephen Gostkowski got what he wanted in the end.

The New England Patriots on Tuesday brought back Gostkowski on a two-year deal, NFL Network's Michael Giardi reported. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

ESPN first reported the news.

The 35-year-old Gostkowski lasted on the free-agent market for a little less than month, but re-signing with the Patriots remained a priority, as Giardi pointed out the veteran kicker told him a return to New England was his "first choice."

Gostkowski entered the league in 2006 as a fourth-round pick out of Memphis with the Patriots, and along the way helped New England win three Super Bowls.

On his career, Gostkowski has totaled 1,743 career regular-season points with an 87.4 percentage of kicks made. He is a two-time All-Pro selection (2008 and 2015) and has been named to four Pro Bowls (2008, 2013-15).