Jerry Jones in Minneapolis discussing future CBA

The Dallas Cowboys made DeMarcus Lawrence the highest paid player in team history. Owner Jerry Jones couldn't be there in person for the formal press conference on Tuesday to celebrate.

Jones was in Minneapolis attending meetings between the league's Management Council and the NFL Players Association discussing the future Collective Bargaining Agreement.

"Today, the members of the NFL's Management Council and the NFLPA's Executive Committee met to discuss negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement," the league and players union said in a joint statement. "The League and the Union have committed to meet regularly in the coming months, which will involve staff, NFL leadership, members of the NFLPA Executive Committee and Player Representatives."

The current CBA, signed in 2011, is set to expire after the 2020 campaign.

With just two more seasons until that expiration, sides are attempting to get a jump on negotiations and avoid a potential work stoppage.