Eagles sign WR Charles Johnson to one-year contract

The Philadelphia Eagles brought aboard a trio of former Alliance of American Football players, and two come with notable accomplishments from the former league.

The Eagles announced on Tuesday the signing of Charles Johnson, quarterback Luis Perez and wide receiver/returner Greg Ward to one-year deals.

Johnson, most recently with the Orlando Apollos, headlines the group. The 6-foot-2, 217-pound Johnson led the AAF in receiving the entire season, totaling 687 yards receiving and five touchdowns on 45 catches in eight games.

He originally entered the NFL in 2013 as a seventh-round pick with the Green Bay Packers. Johnson then had stints with the Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings, Carolina Panthers and New York Jets before signing with the AAF, where he used the opportunity to put together good game tape.

"I always knew I could play, play at a high level," Johnson previously told NFL.com. "I mean, unfortunately I've had a few injuries and things throughout my career in the NFL that's kind of pushed me back."

A fully healthy Johnson now has the opportunity to carry over momentum in Philadelphia.

Ward, who played for the San Antonio Commanders, returns for a second tour of duty after spending time with the Eagles from 2017 to 2018. The converted college quarterback won the AAF's Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 6 after recording a 79-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Perez, who played for the Memphis Express, had a stint with the Los Angeles Rams in 2018.