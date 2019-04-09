Kyler Murray among 23 prospects attending 2019 draft

When the 2019 NFL Draft kicks off in Nashville on April 25 and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell tells the Arizona Cardinals that they're on the clock, Kyler Murray will be in the building.

The Oklahoma quarterback is one of 23 top prospects who will attend the draft. Murray will be joined by fellow QB prospects Daniel Jones and Drew Lock, six defensive linemen, four offensive lineman, three linebackers, two defensive backs, two wide receivers, two tight ends and one running back.

All of the players attending the festivities are among NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's top 50 prospects. The highest-ranked prospects not slated to attend are Mississippi State defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and N.C. State center Garrett Bradbury. One notable absence from this list is Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Last year, the league hosted 22 prospects, including seven of the first 10 selections. The top pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, Baker Mayfield, was not in Arlington, Texas, for the honors.

Below is the full list of expected prospect attendees:

» Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky

» Deandre Baker, DB, Georgia

» Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

» Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

» Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

» Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

» Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

» Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

» Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

» T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

» Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

» Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

» Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

» D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

» Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

» Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

» Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

» Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

» Devin White, LB, LSU

» Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

» Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

» Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

» Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama