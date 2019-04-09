NFL releases 65-game 2019 preseason schedule

The NFL on Tuesday announced the 2019 preseason schedule, which features eight matchups on prime-time television.

Preseason action kicks off with the nationally televised Hall of Fame Game between the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons on Aug. 1, in Canton, Ohio.

Other prime-time preseason games of note have the New Orleans Saints making a third consecutive summer trip to Southern California to play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 and a battle of Florida between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins in Week 3.

The NFL Network will show all preseason games. Specific dates and times for the remaining preseason games will be released later this offseason.

2019 preseason national television schedule (all times Eastern)

Hall of Fame Game (Canton, Ohio)

Denver Broncos vs. Atlanta Falcons (NBC, 8 p.m.), Thursday, Aug. 1

Preseason Week 2 (Aug. 15-19)

Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals (ESPN, 8 p.m.), Thursday, Aug. 15

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers (CBS, 4 p.m.), Sunday, Aug. 18

Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings (FOX, 8 p.m.), Sunday, Aug. 18

San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos (ESPN, 8 p.m.), Monday, Aug. 19

Preseason Week 3 (Aug. 22-25)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins (FOX, 8 p.m.), Thursday, Aug. 22

Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions (CBS, 8 p.m.), Friday, Aug. 23

Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans (NBC 8 p.m.), Sunday, Aug. 25

2019 preseason week-by-week schedule

Hall Of Fame Game -- Aug. 1

Denver Broncos vs. Atlanta Falcons (NBC)

Week 1 -- Aug. 8-12

New York Jets at New York Giants

Tennessee Titans at Philadelphia Eagles

Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears

New England Patriots at Detroit Lions

Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints

Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks

Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills

Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins

Jacksonville Jaguars at Baltimore Ravens

Washington Redskins at Cleveland Browns

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Rams at Oakland Raiders

Week 2 --- Aug. 15-19

Chicago at New York Giants

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Redskins

Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings (FOX 8/18)

New York Jets at Atlanta Falcons

Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers

Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals (ESPN 8/15)

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams

Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens

Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers

Detroit Lions at Houston Texans

Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts

Philadelphia Eagles at Jacksonville Jaguars

New England at Tennessee Titans

San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos (ESPN 8/19)

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers (CBS 8/18)

Week 3 -- Aug. 22-25

Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys

Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles

Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions (CBS 8/23)

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings

Washington Redskins at Atlanta Falcons

Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams

Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins (FOX 8/22)

Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints at New York Jets

New York Giants at Cincinnati Bengals

Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts

Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans (NBC 8/25)

San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs

Green Bay Packers vs. Oakland Raiders

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 4 -- Aug. 29-30

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys

Baltimore Ravens at Washington Redskins

Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears

Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers

Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers

Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers

Oakland Raiders at Seattle Seahawks

Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills

New York Giants at New England Patriots

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets

Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals

Detroit Lions at Cleveland Browns

Los Angeles Rams at Houston Texans

Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars

Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos