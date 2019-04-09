NFL releases 65-game 2019 preseason schedule

The NFL on Tuesday announced the 2019 preseason schedule, which features eight matchups on prime-time television.
Preseason action kicks off with the nationally televised Hall of Fame Game between the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons on Aug. 1, in Canton, Ohio.
Other prime-time preseason games of note have the New Orleans Saints making a third consecutive summer trip to Southern California to play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 and a battle of Florida between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins in Week 3.
The NFL Network will show all preseason games. Specific dates and times for the remaining preseason games will be released later this offseason.
2019 preseason national television schedule (all times Eastern)
Hall of Fame Game (Canton, Ohio)
Denver Broncos vs. Atlanta Falcons (NBC, 8 p.m.), Thursday, Aug. 1
Preseason Week 2 (Aug. 15-19)
Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals (ESPN, 8 p.m.), Thursday, Aug. 15
New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers (CBS, 4 p.m.), Sunday, Aug. 18
Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings (FOX, 8 p.m.), Sunday, Aug. 18
San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos (ESPN, 8 p.m.), Monday, Aug. 19
Preseason Week 3 (Aug. 22-25)
Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins (FOX, 8 p.m.), Thursday, Aug. 22
Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions (CBS, 8 p.m.), Friday, Aug. 23
Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans (NBC 8 p.m.), Sunday, Aug. 25
2019 preseason week-by-week schedule
Hall Of Fame Game -- Aug. 1
Denver Broncos vs. Atlanta Falcons (NBC)
Week 1 -- Aug. 8-12
New York Jets at New York Giants
Tennessee Titans at Philadelphia Eagles
Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears
New England Patriots at Detroit Lions
Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers
Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints
Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals
Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks
Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills
Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins
Jacksonville Jaguars at Baltimore Ravens
Washington Redskins at Cleveland Browns
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers
Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Rams at Oakland Raiders
Week 2 --- Aug. 15-19
Chicago at New York Giants
Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Redskins
Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings (FOX 8/18)
New York Jets at Atlanta Falcons
Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers
Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals (ESPN 8/15)
Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams
Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens
Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers
Detroit Lions at Houston Texans
Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts
Philadelphia Eagles at Jacksonville Jaguars
New England at Tennessee Titans
San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos (ESPN 8/19)
New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers (CBS 8/18)
Week 3 -- Aug. 22-25
Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys
Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles
Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions (CBS 8/23)
Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings
Washington Redskins at Atlanta Falcons
Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams
Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins (FOX 8/22)
Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints at New York Jets
New York Giants at Cincinnati Bengals
Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts
Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans (NBC 8/25)
San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs
Green Bay Packers vs. Oakland Raiders
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers
Week 4 -- Aug. 29-30
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys
Baltimore Ravens at Washington Redskins
Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears
Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers
Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers
Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints
Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers
Oakland Raiders at Seattle Seahawks
Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills
New York Giants at New England Patriots
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets
Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals
Detroit Lions at Cleveland Browns
Los Angeles Rams at Houston Texans
Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars
Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos