Michigan DL Rashan Gary visiting Bengals, Giants

With the NFL Draft's first round sitting 16 days away, prospects will continue to add to their frequent-flyer miles visiting a plethora of teams before April 25.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary is visiting the Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday and will meet with the New York Giants later this week, per a source informed of the situation.

Gary has been pegged by most analysts as a top-10 pick given his freakish athleticism, size/speed/explosiveness combination and flexibility to rush the passer and drop in coverage. The issue with Gary is that his production at Michigan didn't always match his immense physical talent. Yes, he saw more double-teams in college, but as NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah points out, at U.M. Gary lacked a complementary pass-rush move outside of a pure power rush.

His injury history could also give teams pause for concern.

Gary's seemingly unlimited upside has pushed him into top-10 consideration. Jeremiah placed Gary No. 10 on his latest top 50 prospects list.

The Bengals, who own the No. 11 overall selection, meeting with the Michigan product could be due diligence in case Gary begins to slide on draft night. The Giants own both the No. 6 pick and No. 17 selections.

The latest visits continue Gary's pre-draft jetting around the country. Given his injury history and that the stats don't match the athleticism, it's no surprise teams want a closer look at the pass rusher.