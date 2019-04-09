Andy Dalton 'anxious' to get to work under Zac Taylor

The Cincinnati Bengals players join the ranks of players officially beginning work in the 2019 offseason on Tuesday.

It's been 17 years since the Bengals last broke in a new coach. After years and years and years under Marvin Lewis, players in the building are interested to see how the ship is run by new coach Zac Taylor.

"With Zac getting here and the whole change ... let's make it all feel new and feel different," Dalton told the team's official website. "I think he's done great. From the day he stepped in here you felt the change. Obviously he had a plan for what he wanted and they're doing it here. You can see it with all the construction happening here and the way the staff came together. They're all in for what Zac is wanting to do."

Dalton played eight seasons under Lewis but has experience changing offensive coordinators plenty. The veteran quarterback is not sure what to expect from Taylor and the new coaching staff.

"They're not telling me everything that's going on around here, but there's going to be a lot of change," Dalton said.. "Just the way we do things, it's going to be different. It's obviously a different perspective, a different philosophy. Shoot, I'm anxious for (Tuesday)."

Tuesday is here.

As the Bengals open conditioning work, Dalton's future with the franchise will be among the most scrutinized part of offseason workouts. If a signal-caller the team loves falls to No. 11 in the draft later this month, Dalton might morph from clear-cut starter to bridge-QB in a hurry in his first season under Taylor.