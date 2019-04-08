NFL players react to NCAA National Championship Game

The University of Virginia defeated Texas Tech in an overtime victory in the NCAA National Championship Game.

NFL players posted all night long during the nail-biting game.

Here are some reactions:

Iâm so proud of these guys. I donât care what anyone says they fought to the end and represented #TexasTech love yâall boys! @TexasTechMBB â Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 9, 2019

Proud of these guys! They fought their ass off! All you can ask for! Love this team! Love @CoachBeardTTU â Wes Welker (@WesWelker) April 9, 2019

The refs gotta do better. They couldâve did the same thing on the call before when they looked at it. It looked like it went off the back of buddy hand but they didnât change it. Couple plays later they get the same look, and then change the call. Blasphemy! â Keenan Allen (@Keenan13Allen) April 9, 2019

Now I can see how fans can just get mad after games and slander players on social media lol u get caught in the game a little it feels likes itâs you out there lol man that was a exciting game ï¿½ï¿½ â Taylor Gabriel (@TGdadon1) April 9, 2019

Congratulations @UVAMensHoops and the entire Commonwealth of Virginia! What a game. Both teams put on an incredible display and should be more than proud of their efforts. #finalfour â Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) April 9, 2019

That is a horrible call!!!!! â Wes Welker (@WesWelker) April 9, 2019

I know twitter will hammer me for this but it doesnât feel like replay was put into place to dissect the pinky finger tip off a ball in super slow mo zoom view. â Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) April 9, 2019

LET HIM TAKE THE LAY UP! ANYTHING BUT THE THREE ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ â Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) April 9, 2019

This UVA vs Tx Tech game is FIRE!!!!! â Rashad Jennings (@RashadJennings) April 9, 2019

Thoroughly pleased with the tournament this year! These young men & women came to compete this year!! Love it â JP (@JabrillPeppers) April 9, 2019

For being the âmost boring national championship game everâ ... itâs been an exciting and entertaining game. â Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) April 9, 2019

These boys are hitting some big time shots. WOW! â Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) April 9, 2019