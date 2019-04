A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- bring you all the latest news around the NFL including the Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster beef, (7:30) Josh Rosen's potential fit with the Redskins (15:07) and DeMarcus Lawrence's big deal with the Cowboys (19:24). The 2019 Draft is quickly approaching and most people are very excited, but who should be nervous about the upcoming draft? (33:26)

Listen to the podcast below: