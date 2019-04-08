Giants hosting top DL prospects Clelin Ferrell, Ed Oliver

The New York Giants are doing their due diligence with some of this draft season's top defensive line prospects.

New York is hosting both Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell and Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The Giants hosted Ferrell's Clemson line-mate Dexter Lawrence, LSU linebacker Devin White and Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa last week and were scheduled to host Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen, per NFL Network reports.

All six of those players are in the top 25 of NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's top 50 prospects.

These vi

sits will fuel speculation that New York, which now boasts two first-round picks (Nos. 6 and 17) after the Odell Beckham trade, is targeting a defensive lineman or front-seven star in the first round.

In addition to the defensive linemen, the Giants have also hosted Missouri QB Drew Lock on a pre-draft visit and have met with Ohio St. QB Dwayne Haskins and West Virginia QB Will Grier.

Other pre-draft visits we're tracking:

1. Florida offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor is visiting the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, a source tells Rapoport.

2. Former Eastern Michigan defensive end Maxx Crosby is headed to Atlanta to meet with the Falcons, Rapoport reports. He's schedule to meet with the Bills as well.

3. Rapoport adds that Baylor wide receiver Jalen Hurd is currently visiting with the Jets.

4. Ole Miss receiver DK Metcalf is visiting Buffalo on Monday, as well, Rapoport reported, per a source.

5. Iowa tight end Noah Fant is visiting the Detroit Lions on Monday, Rapoport added.

6. Georgia cornerback Deandre Baker is meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, Rapoport reported.

7. Washington offensive tackle Kaleb McGary is visiting the New England Patriots on Monday and the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday, Rapoport reported.