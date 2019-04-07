Ohio St. QB Dwayne Haskins visiting Redskins, Broncos

Dwayne Haskins is on the road this week.

The Ohio State quarterback is slated to visit the Washington Redskins and Denver Broncos, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Sunday.

Haskins previously met with both teams around his pro day on March 20. The touted signal-caller has also reportedly met with the New York Giants, Oakland Raiders and Miami Dolphins. The Raiders reportedly held a private workout with Haskins in March.

Widely considered to be the second or third quarterback off the board in the 2019 NFL Draft, Haskins is going between the ninth (Bills) and 13th overall picks (Dolphins) in NFL.com's mock drafts.

Haskins is No. 21 on NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's top 40 prospects list.