Marcedes Lewis: 'No question' Travis Kelce is NFL's best TE

Whether it was Zach Ertz or George Kittle or Travis Kelce, statistical splendor at the tight end position was in abundance in the 2018 NFL season.

Ertz' 116 receptions set a new single-season tight end standard and so too did Kittle's 1,377 yards -- which eclipsed Kelce's 1,336 as the Chiefs standout oh-so briefly clung to the record on the final day of the regular season.

But when it comes to who the best of the best is, that's Kelce, minus any doubt, according to Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis, a 13-year NFL veteran and former Pro Bowler.

"I think it's Travis Kelce, no question about it," said Lewis when asked Friday on NFL Total Access who the best tight end in the business was.

Kelce has simply been outstanding over the last three seasons, hauling in 80 or greater catches and 1,000 or more yards every year in that span. His 2018 tour de force was a career-high triple crown with 103 receptions for 1,336 yards and 10 touchdowns.

As aforementioned, Kelce's 1,336 yards were briefly an NFL record and are now second all-time in league lore. Hence, the yards are the most in a single season by a tight end for the Chiefs franchise and his 103 catches are as well, achievements all the more impressive considering Tony Gonzalez was a Chief and he's headed to the Hall of Fame later this year.

A matchup nightmare for opposing defenses and consistent standout for the Chiefs, Kelce is a two-time All-Pro who has been selected to the Pro Bowl for four consecutive campaigns.

"I just think that the way he's used, from his route-running to his football IQ, he just does a really good job for them," Lewis explained as to why Kelce is the top TE. "He knows how to find the spots in the zones to do what he has to do to get the ball. Great ball skills. He's a willing blocker, obviously he's not down there pancaking guys every single play, but he'll get nasty if he has to be and he's definitely a leader on that team."

Having quarterback Patrick Mahomes certainly bodes well for Kelce, of course. But then again, having Kelce is obviously a boon for the talented quarterback, as well.

"Obviously with a guy like Patrick Maholmes he can make every throw inside and outside of the pocket," Lewis said. "Normally when you have a a quarterback that can move around and run like he does, that's normally good for the tight end. We're normally the safety valve. If things don't work with the first and second read, if we're not primary on that play, the ball has a good chance at coming to us. We've seen examples of that time and time again."