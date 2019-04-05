ATN Podcast: Unpacking Packers Drama; new Jets unis

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal bring you all of the latest news around the NFL including the Green Bay Packers drama between Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy (03:27), the New York Jets unveiling their new uniforms, (20:39) and Kirk Cousins addressing Michigan State before the Final Four. (27:39) The heroes answer some mailbag questions (32:16), take a trip into Ricky's DMs (43:32) and handle some unfortunate HR Shield-related business.

LISTEN to the podcast below: