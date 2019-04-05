Vikings corner Holton Hill suspended four games

The Minnesota Vikings will be without a contributor in the defensive secondary to start the season.

The NFL suspended cornerback Holton Hill the first four games of the 2019 regular season for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances. Hill is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games.

Hill joined the Vikings last year as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Texas. He went on to appear in 16 games with three starts, recording 36 tackles, an interception and seven passes defensed.

The Vikings should be covered with depth in Hill's absence given Friday's signings of defensive backs Derron Smith and cornerback Duke Thomas, both of whom spent time in the Alliance of American Football league.