Jhurell Pressley facing two-game suspension

Jhurell Pressley is among numerous former Alliance of American Football players hoping to get a shot in the NFL since the AAF suspended football operations earlier in the week.

The former Arizona Hotshots running back, though, will need to wait to see actual playing time if he signs with a team.

Pressley is facing a two-game suspension from the NFL for an undisclosed reason, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Rapoport adds Pressley is scheduled for workouts next week with two unnamed teams.

Through eight weeks of action in the AAF, Pressley, who led the league in rushing, amassed 431 yards and a touchdown on 96 carries.

He previously entered the NFL in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of New Mexico with the Minnesota Vikings. Pressley then spent time with the Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants before joining the AAF.