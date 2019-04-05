Mahomes up for throwing contest with Josh Allen

The gauntlet has been thrown. Challenge issued.

Not unlike speedy running backs sparring over who can run a faster 40, we now have two jumbo-armed quarterbacks seeking a friendly competition to determine who can throw the ball the farthest.

Speaking from Western New York where he was honored at a charity event for athletic and philanthropic achievements, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes acknowledged an offseason Twitter challenge from Buffalo Bills signal-caller Josh Allen to see who could toss the biggest bomb.

"Josh is a great dude, but no one that I've known has been able to throw a ball farther than me," Mahomes said, via Alex Brasky of the Batavia Daily News. "I've never seen Josh throw in person but maybe next offseason we can set something up (to see who can throw farther). Hopefully I can get him to come down to Kansas City, and we can do something for charity. It's going to take at least 85 yards to win (the throw-off)."

Both Mahomes and Allen employ huge arms. Allen led the NFL last season with the longest completion by air-yards, connecting on a 63.9-yard bomb, per Next Gen Stats. Mahomes didn't have any completions that far, but he had several missed connections that had plenty of distance. Mahomes and Allen each throw bombs with ease, so a competition would be interesting where the only goal is distance not accuracy.

Teams might scoff at the idea, but if the two hose-armed QBs decide to get together for charity, we need it to be more than a one-toss competition. We need to see distance on the move, from their knees (we call this the JaMarcus Russell), blindfolded, on rollerblades, left-handed, while doing a cartwheel, while eating steak, and on and on.

Oh, and invite Uncle Rico to this competition. No one throws it over them mountains with more ease than ol' Uncle Rico.