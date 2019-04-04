New York Jets unveil new uniforms, green helmets

For the first time in over 20 years, the New York Jets will take the field with a new look, to go with their new head coach and high-priced free agents.

The Jets unveiled on Thursday evening their new uniforms, helmets and branding for the 2019 season and beyond. Their team colors are "Gotham Green, Spotlight White and Stealth Black."

Gone is the classic throwback look influenced by the Jets' Super Bowl-winning team of 1968. Gang Green's look of the future is inspired by the Jets of the late-1970s, 1980s and early-1990s, who donned green helmets and kelly green uniforms en route to five playoff games and an AFC Championship Game appearance.

This is the fourth uniform rebrand in the 60-year history of the franchise. The first came in 1963 when the navy-and-gold New York Titans were resold as the green-and-white New York Jets. In 1978, New York's uniforms were modernized to the aforementioned green-on-green look. Twenty years later in 1998, the Jets went back in time and rocked an updated version of their 1960s uniforms.

Among the major updates this time around are a "Gotham Green" helmet with an updated logo. The Jets took the typography and ball from inside the logo on their white helmets and enlarged it onto a bold green helmet with black facemasks.

In addition to new green and white jerseys and pants, the Jets introduced for the first time in their history black alternate uniforms. New York included black as an accent on its uniforms in the mid-1990s, but it never dominated a gameday outfit like it will going forward.

The Jets Uniform Launch Event was hosted by J.B. Smoove and attended by notable current and former Jets players, including Jamal Adams, Sam Darnold, C.J. Mosley, Joe Namath, Marty Lyons, Wayne Chrebet, Curtis Martin and Nick Mangold.