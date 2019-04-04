Chiefs sign cornerback Keith Reaser of AAF's Apollos

Veterans of the recently deceased Alliance of American Football are starting to trickle back onto NFL rosters.

One of the first to re-join the NFL is Keith Reaser, who is signing with the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. ESPN first reported the signing.

Two days after suspending operations indefinitely, the AAF announced Thursday that all of its players were authorized to sign with NFL teams.

Reaser played with the Orlando Apollos, who were atop the AAF standings at the time of its disbandment, in 2019. The cornerback had three interceptions in eight games with Orlando.

A fifth-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2014 draft, Reaser most recently spent time with the Chiefs in 2017. In five seasons in the NFL, Reaser has played 30 games, forced two fumbles and recorded one sack. Reaser recovered a fumble in Kansas City's wild-card loss to the Tennessee Titans in January 2018. The Chiefs released Reaser in September 2018.