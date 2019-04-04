Terrell Owens among HOFers to announce draft picks

As in recent years, a who's who among 64 NFL legends and active players will announce selections in Rounds 2 and 3 for the 2019 NFL Draft, which will be held in Nashville, Tenn. on April 25-27.

Terrell Owens, a recent inductee to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, will announce the San Francisco 49ers' third-round pick.

Owens is among numerous NFL alumni on tap to make an appearance at the podium, along with Hall of Famers Orlando Pace, Darrell Green, Rayfield Wright, Jackie Slater, James Lofton and Carl Eller.

Picks in the second round are announced by a previous first-round pick of the corresponding NFL team, while Round 3 will be announced by players who were drafted in later rounds.

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, a two-time All-Pro selection and the 27th overall pick of the 2013 NFL Draft, headlines the group of active players.

Below is the complete list of legends and current players scheduled to announce picks (with the scheduled round of their appearance in parentheses):

Shaun Alexander, Seattle Seahawks (2)

Willie Anderson, Cincinnati Bengals (2)

David Andrews, New England Patriots (3)

Geno Atkins, Cincinnati Bengals (3)

Carl Banks, New York Giants (2)

Keith Brooking, Atlanta Falcons (2)

Jurrell Casey, Tennessee Titans (3)

Brent Celek, Philadelphia Eagles (3)

Larry Centers, Arizona Cardinals (3)

Kam Chancellor, Seattle Seahawks (3)

Earl Cooper, San Francisco 49ers (2)

Trent Dilfer, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2)

Kenyan Drake, Miami Dolphins (3)

Carl Eller, Minnesota Vikings (2)

Jahri Evans, New Orleans Saints (3)

Eddie George, Tennessee Titans (2)

Darrell Green, Washington Redskins (2)

Dante Hall, Kansas City Chiefs (3)

Santonio Holmes, Pittsburgh Steelers (2)

DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans (2)

Dexter Jackson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3)

Joe Jacoby, Washington Redskins (3)

Charles Johnson, Carolina Panthers (3)

Stevie Johnson, Buffalo Bills (3)

Ed Jones, Dallas Cowboys (2)

Steve Jordan, Minnesota Vikings (3)

Aaron Kampman, Green Bay Packers (3)

Brett Keisel, Pittsburgh Steelers (3)

Christian Kirksey, Cleveland Browns (3)

Olin Kreutz, Chicago Bears (3)

Shane Lechler, Oakland Raiders (3)

Jamal Lewis, Baltimore Ravens (2)

James Lofton, Green Bay Packers (2)

Nick Mangold, New York Jets (2)

Deuce McAllister, New Orleans Saints (2)

Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers (2)

Karl Mecklenburg, Denver Broncos (3)

Shawne Merriman, Los Angeles Chargers (2)

Terrell Owens, San Francisco 49ers (3)

Orlando Pace, Los Angeles Rams (2)

Mike Quick, Philadelphia Eagles (2)

Josh Scobee, Jacksonville Jaguars (3)

Cory Schlesinger, Detroit Lions (3)

Billy Sims, Detroit Lions (2)

Jackie Slater, Los Angeles Rams (3)

Brad Smith, New York Jets (3)

Fred Taylor, Jacksonville Jaguars (2)

Adalius Thomas, Baltimore Ravens (3)

Jessie Tuggle, Atlanta Falcons (3)

David Tyree, New York Giants (3)

Reggie Wayne, Indianapolis Colts (2)

Richmond Webb, Miami Dolphins (2)

Al Wilson, Denver Broncos (2)

Eric Wood, Buffalo Bills (2)

Charles Woodson, Oakland Raiders (2)

Rayfield Wright, Dallas Cowboys (3)