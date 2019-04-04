Kirk Cousins to address Michigan St. before Final Four

The Michigan State Spartans men's basketball team is back in the Final Four for the first time since 2015 and is reaching out to a distinguished athlete alumnus for some pregame words of wisdom.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo told reporters that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will address the basketball team on Friday, one day before the Spartans are set to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the national semifinal.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said he is expecting #Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, a former Spartans star, to address the team tomorrow at the Final Four. â Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) April 4, 2019

Cousins won't have to travel far to speak to the squad. The Final Four is being held at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, where the QB played his home games in 2018.

Cousins spent four seasons at Michigan State, including three as a full-time starter, under coach Mark Dantonio. From 2009 to 2011, the Cousins-led Spartans went 28-12, including 1-2 in bowl games. One of Michigan State's bowl losses incidentally was a 41-31 Alamo Bowl loss to ... Texas Tech.

Captain Kirk's call of duty has us thinking: Who would be the most ideal active football players to give pep talks to the remaining Final Four squads?

Auburn: 2015 Most Valuable Player and Super Bowl runner-up Cam Newton.

Virginia: Two-time Super Bowl champion and reigning Walter Payton Man of the Year Chris Long.

Texas Tech: Reigning Most Valuable Player Patrick Mahomes.

Michigan State: Cousins, an NFC East champion, and/or Super Bowl champion Brian Hoyer.