DDFP: Who is under the most pressure in 2019?

Dave Dameshek is joined by Matt "Money" Smith who finally makes his return to Studio 66! Money updates us on his busy schedule (3:00) before the duo gets into where they believe Josh Rosen will end up next season (13:38). Next, we were lucky to hear from Kent Brown's mom as she left a voicemail reviewing Money's new show Million Dollar Mile (19:38). Then, the guys kibitz about which team, coach or player has the most pressure on them for the 2019 NFL season (35:52)? Finally, Shek and Money rounded out the show talking about Zion Williamson as his Duke team lost during March Madness (53:28).

