Ex-Chargers LB Kyle Emanuel retiring after 4 seasons

Free-agent linebacker Kyle Emanuel is retiring at 27.

The former fifth-round pick of the Chargers in 2015 cited injuries starting to "pile up" as one reason he's walking away.

Emanuel started 32 regular season games for the Chargers over the past four seasons, including seven in 2018. He did not miss a game the past three seasons. The linebacker compiled 147 tackles, four sacks and five passes defensed in his career.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Emanuel visited with the Detroit Lions and had interest from the Oakland Raiders, among others. Instead, the former North Dakota State linebacker retired.