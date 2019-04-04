Broncos' Phillip Lindsay won't put timetable on return

The gem unearthed in the Rockies last year continues to mend.

Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay saw his season cut short on Christmas Eve when he fractured his right wrist. Lindsay has already been ruled out from participating in minicamp later this month, but GM John Elway suggested recently the running back could be ready for OTAs in May.

Being honored as the Colorado professional athlete of the year for 2018 by the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame on Wednesday night, Lindsay wouldn't put a timeframe on his return.

"For me, I put no time limit on my injury right now," Lindsay told Kyle Fredrickson of the Denver Post. "When I'm ready, I'm going to be ready."

Installing a new offense, the Broncos would surely love for Lindsay get some reps with Joe Flacco and the rest of the revamped O, but pushing the pint-sized back to return isn't something the coaching staff should worry about during the spring.

After going undrafted out of the University of Colorado, Lindsay burst onto the scene as a rookie, compiling 1,037 yards rushing with nine TDs and added 241 receiving yards and another score.

Some raised an eyebrow when Lindsay had the gumption to ask Broncos Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis to wear his No. 30. During his rookie season, Lindsay did service to the number. The 5-foot-8 back displayed an unending motor, great vision, quick feet in the hole, enough speed to the edge and on the second level, a burst that can leave defenders eating grass, and a feisty demeanor to win every rep.

The impressive campaign landed him a Pro Bowl bid in his first season, and several other honors, including Wednesday night's in his hometown of Denver.

Lindsay, however, keeps a chip right on his shoulder.

"That season is over now, and I've got to prove myself again," he said.

Proving himself again first entails getting healthy.