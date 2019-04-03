ATN Podcast: Pep Talks For Those Who Need It

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling and Gregg Rosenthal -- is joined by Colleen Wolfe to bring you the latest news around the NFL starting, most importantly, with a BIG name coming out of retirement (2:15). Russell Wilson has some new contract demands (9:20) and the AAF is regrettably folding (14:45). The heroes talk some NFL UK exciting news with the new Tottenham Hotspur stadium opening (31:30) and then go on to give pep talks to those who need it (35:07).

Listen to the podcast below: