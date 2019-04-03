Detroit Lions GM open to trading down in first round

Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn admits there are players he likes early in the first round of the upcoming draft.

The Lions own the No. 8 overall pick and could easily land a blue-chip player capable of making an immediate impact.

Quinn, however, is officially willing to listen to trade offers for the No. 8 spot with a view to move down and gather more picks.

"It's the best way to build your roster the right way," Quinn said on the RapSheet and Friends podcast. "No. 8, I think there's a number of players I'd like at that spot at this point.

"I always like draft picks, so if we can move back a couple spots and pick up another pick, I think the depth of this draft from the late first to the third, there's a lot of really good players in there. If I could move back a few spots, add a great player and a pick, that'd be something that would be great. People out there listening, I'm open for business."

Detroit currently possesses nine picks in the 2019 NFL Draft and has opportunities to inject talent to the roster.

But securing additional picks is something Quinn watched consistently work well from his time with the New England Patriots, where Bill Belichick turned acquiring multiple picks during the league's annual three-day selection process into an art form.

The Lions used free agency to address pressing needs at pass rusher with the signing of Trey Flowers and tight end with the additions of Jesse James and Logan Thomas. And while Detroit signed wide receivers Danny Amendola and Tommylee Lewis in free agency, the Lions could look to further bolster the position through the draft.

More picks means more options, of course, and if Quinn has his way, he's comfortable sacrificing a high draft-pick to have choices in the end.