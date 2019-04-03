Jets QB Sam Darnold loves signing of Le'Veon Bell

Upon signing his long-term deal with the New York Jets, running back Le'Veon Bell cooed about playing with a young rising signal-caller like Sam Darnold.

The admiration is reciprocal.

In an interview with the New York Post before Wednesday's Yankees game, the Gang Green quarterback glowed about how much the running back can help him, and the rest of the offense.

"I love it. What's not to love about it? Le'Veon's a great player," Darnold said, via The Post's Brian Costello. "He's very instinctful, too. He's very quarterback friendly, which I've noticed watching his tape a little bit."

Bell suggested after signing that he hopes to become Darnold's "security blanket." The QB believes there is no better back for that job in the NFL.

"Whenever Big Ben (Roethlisberger) was back there, as a quarterback you sense when time runs out and you start looking for guys and Le'Veon's always really friendly and right there in your vision or he was always in Ben's vision. I'm looking forward to that," Darnold added. "Whenever I need him, just him to be that security blanket that I need, just check it down and he can get yards after the catch. I'm really excited about it."

Bell's ability to get open underneath on designed routes and as a check-down should immensely help Darnold in Year 2. Last year, the QB didn't have an every-down back who could be a threat in both the run and pass. Now he has arguably the best in the league. Darnold specifically struggled with underneath throws, finishing dead last in completion percentage (62.9) on throws from one to 10 yards. Bell should immediately upgrade that range.

The last time we saw Bell on the field he finished the 2017 campaign with 85 receptions for 655 yards and two touchdowns. For his career, Bell has generated 312 catches for 2,660 yards and seven touchdowns. Behind what could continue to be a shaky offensive line, expect Darnold to look for Bell often underneath in 2019.