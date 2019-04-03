Von Miller adds close to 10 pounds in offseason

Players losing pounds or packing on weight is nothing new during the offseason, but it's an annual common storyline around the league when players show up for the start of the offseason workout program.

Some players, though, warrant more than just a mention in a beat reporter's notebook. And that is the case of Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller, a three-time All-Pro selection and seven-time Pro Bowler.

Miller says he added close to 10 pounds to his 6-foot-3 frame since the end of the 2018 regular season with a view to do more along the defensive front while engaged against a blocker.

"(At) 235, you can go a certain direction with that when you're locked in with an offensive lineman," Miller said, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic . "(At) 245, you can go just a little bit further with that. (At) 245 is where I want to be at."

According to The Athletic, Miller's current offseason training regimen begins well before the crack of dawn and it wasn't uncommon for the linebacker to hit the Landow Performance training facility in Centennial, Colo. at 2 a.m.

And the thought of Miller planning to use his weight gain and take his skill set to another level is sure to provide restless nights for opposing offensive linemen, position coaches and offensive coordinators.

Miller recorded 14.5 sacks in 2018, marking a fifth consecutive season he produced double-digit sacks on his accomplished career, and he's accomplished the feat with a variety of moves on the edge. Now heavier, Miller can certainly incorporate a perfect blend of more bull-rush moves with his exceptional speed.

The outside linebacker also has the opportunity to prove correct new head coach Vic Fangio's statement that "Miller can play even better."

It's a prediction Miller fully embraces.

"I feel like I'm a coach's dream," Miller said. "Whatever you ask me to do, I'm going to do it. Whoever's coaching me, whether that's my position coach, the head coach or whoever, I try to make their job easier than what it is."

Click here to read the full article at The Athletic.