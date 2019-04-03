Visits tracker: Ravens hosting pair of Alabama RBs

With the 2019 NFL Draft touching down in Nashville roughly three weeks from now, prospects are touching down for visits across the country.

In particular, the Baltimore Ravens and Minnesota Vikings have crowded agendas today and this week.

Here's a look at where draft prospects are headed:

1. The Baltimore Ravens are looking at some of the top running backs in the class, starting with Alabama chain-movers Damien Harris and Josh Jacobs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports via a source informed of the situation. Harris is with the Ravens already and set to visit the Cowboys later tonight, while Jacobs will fly in to Baltimore tonight with a visit scheduled for tomorrow.

2. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might be looking to bolster their defensive line as they are hosting possible first-round selections Dexter Lawrence, a defensive tackle out of Clemson, and Ed Oliver, a defensive lineman out of Houston. Both are set to visit the Bucs today.

3. The Minnesota Vikings will have a busy week as NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports Houston cornerback Isaiah Johnson and New Mexico State linebacker Terrill Hanks will visit the team and Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald is also visiting the Vikes today, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. Pelissero adds that Hanks is also visiting the Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers.

4. Pass rusher Derick Roberson out of Sam Houston St. is being hosted by the Oakland Raiders today.

To see the most recent NFL mock drafts, click here.