Jim Irsay: Goal is to 'win three' Super Bowls in a row

The goal: Back-to-back-to-back.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay sees the ultimate objective of his growing team as winning three straight Super Bowls.

"I really feel like this is a young team that's ascending," he said last week, via the Indy Star. "You guys know, I will unabashedly say, I'd like to win three in a row. How hard is it? I mean, it's hard as hell just to win one."

Irsay knows just how hard it is to win one, repeatedly falling short during the Peyton Manning-era before finally lifting one Lombardi Trophy.

It's not the first time the Colts owner has declared back-to-back-to-back Super Bowls as the ultimate goal, tweeting in February that the 'G.O.A.T Standard' is three championships in a row -- presumably a tweak at rival New England Patriots dynasty. No team in the Super Bowl-era has won three straight.

The Colts are building a young, rising roster behind Andrew Luck. General manager Chris Ballard has been fiscally responsible and proven he can find gems hidden in the dust. Coach Frank Reich is a brilliant offensive mind who earned his team's trust in Year 1. And the QB, now with injuries in the past, is someone who can be a postseason game-changer.

Things are looking up in Indy. Three Super Bowls in a row, however, is a distant conversation for a different time. This current group needs to win three playoff games in a row first.