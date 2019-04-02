DDFP: Evan Engram & Joe Haden!

Dave Dameshek is joined by two NFL superstars in this episode of the DDFP! First up in Studio 66, Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden kibitzes with Shek about the few plays that almost got the team into the playoffs and how Antonio Brown could've remained a Steeler (4:39). Next up, New York Giants tight end Evan Engram visits Shek in studio to chat about Game of Thrones, Eli Manning and the trading Odell Beckham Jr. (20:07).

