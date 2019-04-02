Chris Harris will not report on first day of workouts

The Denver Broncos will begin offseason workouts without top corner Chris Harris Jr.

The cornerback skipped the first day of offseason workouts on Tuesday, NFL Network's James Palmer reported, per a source informed of the situation.

Harris enters the final year of his contract, slated to make $7.8 million in base salary with a $100,000 workout bonus. Turning 30 in June, Harris is hoping for a contract extension. The Broncos would like to address any potential new deal after the draft, per Palmer.

Ranked as the No. 3 corner in the NFL by Pro Football Focus in 2018, Harris' salary places him tied for 23rd at his position.

A stingy corner who excels against slot receivers, Harris is the Broncos' top defensive back. This offseason, Denver added veterans Kareem Jackson and Bryce Callahan to its secondary. Harris, however, remains the vital cog.

Workouts at this stage are voluntary. Harris is not subject to fines for skipping. The lockdown corner is using his only leverage at this point -- withholding services -- to signal to the Broncos he'd like a new deal now rather than later.