Fangio, Broncos begin offseason workouts today

A fourth NFL team got back to work.

The Denver Broncos start their offseason workout schedule on Tuesday.

The Broncos join the Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who began their offseason programs yesterday.

Clubs that hired a new head coach after the end of the 2018 regular season may begin offseason workout programs this week. The Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals, Green Bay Packers and New York Jets elected to begin their workouts next week.

The rest of the league can begin offseason workouts on April 15.

The beginning of the offseason program is highly restricted. Teams are allowed to meet with players four hours a day max. Only strength coaches are permitted on the field, and workouts are limited to 90 minutes, with no footballs. However, the early start allows new head coaches to begin installing their systems in meeting rooms.

In Denver, new coach Vic Fangio can now officially start tinkering with how to deploy his pass-rushing duo of Von Miller and Bradley Chubb.