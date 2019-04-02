Mike Evans: 'No doubt' Bucs will have a top WR group

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded DeSean Jackson and lost Adam Humphries in free agency this offseason. That's 117 receptions gone.

Despite the departures, Pro Bowl wideout Mike Evans believes the Bucs have the talent to remain one of the top receiving corps in the NFL.

"I was out there now looking at the guys we still got, a lot of the pieces we had last year," Evans said Monday as the Bucs opened offseason workouts. "Losing D-Jax and Humph were big blows. But we have a lot of playmakers. We already had a lot of playmakers before at the tight end position and the running back position. We got Breshad (Perriman), and then the draft's coming up, but we are going to be one of the best receiver groups in the league again this year. No doubt about that. Just looking forward to it. A couple new guys, but same goal."

Bucs coach Bruce Arians already boasted that Chris Godwin could be a 100-catch player, likely taking over much of the slot duties from the departed Humphries. The Bucs need Perriman to continue the strides he made last season in Cleveland as a field-stretcher on the outside in three-receiver sets. 2018 fifth-round pick Justin Watson is a sleeper to keep an eye on this offseason on the outside as well. The Bucs could also add a speedster during the draft.

If Godwin makes a leap with increased playing time, quarterback Jameis Winston puts it together under Arians, and tight end O.J. Howard continues his trajectory towards becoming one of the best tight ends in the NFL, the Bucs could possess a potent passing attack in 2019.

Any receiving corps that boasts a talent like Evans has the chance to be among the best in the NFL. The rising tides created by outsized talent lifts all boats.