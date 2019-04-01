Joey Bosa to make appearance on 'Game of Thrones'

From Grammy-award singer Ed Sheeran to New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard, HBO's Game of Thrones has more than its share of celebrities making an appearance in the highly popular series.

Now, the NFL can officially add one of its own to the mix.

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa is scheduled to make a cameo appearance in an upcoming episode of the show's final season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

Whether Bosa will get to sing at a campfire and share a meal with Arya Stark like Sheeran did in Season 7 or be like Syndergaard hurling a spear as a member of the Lannister army while the Dothraki horde overran the overmatched force remains to be seen, though.

Also unknown at this point is when Bosa filmed his cameo. The star defensive end battled a foot injury last summer and missed all of the preseason. The injury sidelined him for most of the regular season and he didn't return until Week 11.

According to numerous previous published reports on the show, production and primary filming for the final season of the Game of Thrones began overseas in October 2017 and concluded in July 2018.

The question, however, is whether viewers outside of the U.S. not following American football will recognize the NFL's 2016 Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Nevertheless, there's no doubt Bosa has a tremendous and unique opportunity to appear in one of the world's most recognized programs regardless of his role.

And the show's popularity has extended around the NFL in recent years. As examples, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton previously admitting he used down time to catch up on episodes; former Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks once held weekly recap discussions; and Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy shared his views on "bending the knee" during a training camp practice.

Game of Thrones makes its long-anticipated return on Sunday, April 14.