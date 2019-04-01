Julio Jones doesn't care about being highest-paid WR

Julio Jones still wants a new contract, but the Atlanta Falcons' receiver isn't striking out with the goal of becoming the top-paid player at his position.

"Me, personally, I don't really care about as far as being the highest-paid receiver, man," Jones told ESPN's Vaughn McClure. "It's a number. We've got some other guys on the team. If we can do it in a way to get all the other guys to stay on the team ... it's a lot of ways you can do money."

Odell Beckham Jr. currently sits atop the receivers' market with an annual average salary of $18 million. Jones' yearly average of $14.25 million places him 11th at the position.

Last offseason, Jones sat out offseason workouts in hopes of adjusting his deal. The Falcons complied by bumping up $2.9 million into the 2018 season, but didn't add any new money.

Atlanta has promised to revisit the contract again this offseason. Owner Arthur Blank said during the NFL's Annual League Meeting in Phoenix last week that sides were making "progress" on a new deal.

When asked by McClure where talks stand, Jones verbally shrugged.

"I don't know," he replied. "My agent [Jimmy Sexton] is in the process of them talking about it. It hasn't came to me. I'm good. I'm comfortable with how everybody's doing it. There's no pressure on my end and none on their end. If they're going to get it done, we'll get it done."

Jones is coming off his fifth-straight 1,400-plus yard season, compiling an NFL-high 1,677 receiving yards in 2018.

While Jones isn't fretting about his contract status, the Pro Bowl wideout intimated to McClure that he might skip the voluntary portion of workouts this offseason, but didn't sound like it was due to any financial considerations.

"I'm just working on me right now," Jones said. "I've got a great relationship with the organization. I'm just working on me. That's it. It's no set time where I need to be in-house. Mandatory stuff, I'll be there. As long as I'm training, they understand it."

Atlanta begins offseason workouts on April 15. Mandatory minicamp, which Jones skipped last year, is set for mid-June.