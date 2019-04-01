Browns release Derrick Kindred after three seasons

The Browns parted ways with another safety.

Cleveland announced it waived Derrick Kindred on Monday.

A 2016 fourth-round pick by the previous Cleveland administration, Kindred was slated to make $2.025 million in base salary on the fourth and final year of his rookie contract. Cutting the safety saves the Browns the entire base on the salary cap.

Kindred started 17 games over three seasons in Cleveland, including two in 2018. Playing a rotational role last season, Kindred still saw 474 defensive snaps at safety as well as participating on special teams. The safety finished ninth on the team in tackles last season, despite not being a starter.

Cutting the 25-year-old comes after Cleveland traded starting safety Jabrill Peppers to the New York Giants in the Odell Beckham deal. Dual safety/slot corner Briean Boddy-Calhoun also left in free agency, signing in Houston.

The Browns quickly went from depth at safety to Damarious Randall as the top dog left at the position. Expect more moves coming at the position down the line.

Kindred, given his youthfulness, starting experience and relatively cheap contract, should generate interest on the waiver wire. If he somehow passes through, he shouldn't be long on the open market.

The Browns also announced they have signed defensive back Juston Burris, defensive lineman Trevon Coley, wide receiver Rashard Higgins and defensive back Jermaine Whitehead, and have released wide receiver Ricardo Louis and defensive back Howard Wilson.