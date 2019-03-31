Darren Sproles will not decide on future until May

Thanks to a trade with the Bears, the Eagles have Jordan Howard joining their offensive backfield.

Howard, sure to be implemented for work between the tackles and garnering the lion's share of carries, is joining Wendell Smallwood, Corey Clement and Josh Adams. And Darren Sproles?

Headed for a 36th birthday, it remains to be seen if Sproles will be headed back to Philadelphia -- or anywhere else as he's an unrestricted free agent -- for a 14th NFL season.

"We've had some talks," Sproles told the Press of Atlantic City on Saturday. "I'm going to wait until May before I make my decision. We'll have to see."

It was in May of 2018 when Sproles signed a one-year deal to return to the Eagles for his fifth season in Philly. That came on the heels of him playing in just three games during the 2017 season, which ended on injured reserve in the aftermath of a broken right forearm and torn ACL.

A hamstring injury was the root of injury ills in 2018, as Sproles played in only six games.

As a rusher, a receiver and a returner, Sproles still flashes the burst and skill that's made him a valuable weapon since 2005.

Injuries and age are adding up for the three-time Pro Bowl selection, though.

When May rolls around, we'll see if Sproles has another return in him.