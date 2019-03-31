Mike Brown looks to 'figure out' A.J. Green extension

Consistently outstanding for the duration of his career thus far, A.J. Green has established himself as one of the best of the best in the NFL receiving corps since his rookie season of 2011.

All of Green's success has come as a Cincinnati Bengal and by all accounts, owner Mike Brown naturally wants to keep it that way.

"Oh, I think he's a proven commodity, isn't he?" Brown said at the Annual Owners Meeting per The Cincinnati Enquirer. "The price range for him will be something for him will be something we can figure out, will come together."

While Brown believes longtime starting signal-caller Andy Dalton will need to re-establish himself to procure a longer tenure in the Queen City, it would seem Green is a different case.

The seven-time Pro Bowl wideout is entering the final season of his current contract, so the time for an extension would be now. However, those seven Pro Bowls came in Green's first seven seasons. His eighth -- this past 2018 campaign -- came to an early conclusion with Green taking a season-ending trip to injured reserve thanks to a toe injury.

With career-low showings of 46 receptions and 694 yards receiving, Green played in only nine games -- and that's in the aftermath of a 10-game 2016.

"It's true with anyone, if they suddenly get an injury that it reduces them," Brown said. "Well that changes the equation, but I never plan on that happening. I like to think that won't happen. If A.J. is healthy, he's as good a receiver as anybody in the league."

Having reached the 1,000-yard mark in six of his eight seasons or every year in which he played more than 10 games, Green will be 31 in the upcoming season. He could very much be looking for the last big deal of his career as the book nears a close on his four-year, $60 million contract.

Aside from recent injury tribulations, Green has been a celebrated constant in Cincinnati during trying times. With a new era set to begin following the departure of Marvin Lewis and the hiring of the offensive-minded Zac Taylor, having Green around for the long haul to foster the new dawn in Cincinnati should be a top priority.